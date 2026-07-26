Chicago hosted the WNBA All-Star Game for the second time in five seasons, but zero players from the host city’s team, the Sky, were on the roster. Former Sky forward Angel Reese — now with the Atlanta Dream — got a warm welcome from the fans before tallying five rebounds and four assists in nine minutes. The game also featured a handful of other former Sky players, including Kahleah Copper, Marina Mabrey and Gabby Williams. The Sky are 9-18 this season and the All-Star Game was just another reminder of how far the organization has fallen.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert

When it was time to hand out the All-Star MVP Trophy, Engelbert was met by a chorus of boos from the record-breaking crowd at the United Center. Engelbert has faced criticism from both players and fans for the league’s handling of online abuse, officiating and player relations. Engelbert didn’t do herself any favors during her annual All-Star game news conference, where she dodged questions about her job stability and league transparency.

Fans of Angel Reese and Aliyah Boston

Fans of Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese and Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston likely wanted to see more of their favorites. Boston was the league leader after the second return of fan votes, receiving 683,996. She only played five minutes for Team Spoon. Reese, who is so beloved that her Barbie has already sold out in Target, got nine minutes on the court. Both went scoreless.