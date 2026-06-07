Rasheer Fleming was preparing for the 2025 NBA Draft at this time last year.
He never had a pre-draft workout in Phoenix, but the Suns wound up making multiple draft moves to land him with the first pick of the second round (31st overall).
“That’s crazy how that turned out,” Fleming said Friday at the organization’s youth basketball camp at West Point High in Avondale. “It flew by so fast. I was just talking with BG (Suns general manager) Brian Gregory about that.”
The athletic 6-8 forward out of St. Joe’s with a 7-5½ wingspan averaged just 4.3 points and 2.3 rebounds in 55 games his rookie year, but he showed flashes of his athleticism, defensive instincts and ability to knock down corner 3s.
Fleming shot 39.4% (13 of 33) from the left corner, and 35.4% (16 of 45) from the right corner.
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“His body looks like he’s 10 years into the NBA in his first year,” Suns All-Star Devin Booker said about Fleming in April. “He shot it a lot better than I expected. His instincts defensively. When I’m matched up against him, and I think he’s out of the play or maybe stumbling a little bit, I go up for a shot, he’s still getting a great contest. Seven-foot wingspan? Things you can’t teach.”
Now Fleming is looking to improve his game this summer and compete for a starting spot.
“That would be good, but I’m really just trying to be the best version of myself,” Fleming said. “If that ends up getting me to the starting position, that’s what it is.”
Fleming scored 16 points to match a career high, going 4 of 7 from 3, in his one start April 12 at Oklahoma City to end the 2025-26 regular season as the Suns rested key starters.
Veteran Royce O’Neale got most of the starts at the four, but Suns coach Jordan Ott also went with Dillon Brooks, a more natural three, Ryan Dunn and even 6-3 Jordan Goodwin in that spot.
Fleming looks to continue improvement this summer for his second NBA season.
“Just keep progressing on my game,” Fleming said. “Overall, just working on different areas of my game. My shot. Handle. Making reads. Slowing down. Just everything overall for me.
"The defense is going to keep progressing. Just working on a little bit of everything.”
Turning 22 years old next month, Fleming will take time to visit home to put on a basketball camp on June 27 in Camden, New Jersey, but plans to return to Phoenix to gear up for the NBA Summer League in July in Las Vegas.
“Phoenix is a great spot for me because it’s like a vacation and I get to work on my game,” a smiling Fleming said.
Fleming played in three summer league games last season, but he logged only 16.3 minutes a game after missing Phoenix’s first two games with right knee soreness.
He averaged 7.3 points, shooting 50% from the field overall, 36.4% on 3s.
With a full NBA season under his belt, Fleming is excited about returning to Vegas to perform for the Suns.
“It’s going to be really good,” Fleming said. “Especially having those NBA reps now. I’m excited. It’s going to be fun. Last year, I wasn’t really sure what to expect. I didn’t play much, but this year, it’s going to be really good.”