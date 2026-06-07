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Rasheer Fleming was preparing for the 2025 NBA Draft at this time last year.

He never had a pre-draft workout in Phoenix, but the Suns wound up making multiple draft moves to land him with the first pick of the second round (31st overall).

“That’s crazy how that turned out,” Fleming said Friday at the organization’s youth basketball camp at West Point High in Avondale. “It flew by so fast. I was just talking with BG (Suns general manager) Brian Gregory about that.”

The athletic 6-8 forward out of St. Joe’s with a 7-5½ wingspan averaged just 4.3 points and 2.3 rebounds in 55 games his rookie year, but he showed flashes of his athleticism, defensive instincts and ability to knock down corner 3s.

Fleming shot 39.4% (13 of 33) from the left corner, and 35.4% (16 of 45) from the right corner.

“His body looks like he’s 10 years into the NBA in his first year,” Suns All-Star Devin Booker said about Fleming in April. “He shot it a lot better than I expected. His instincts defensively. When I’m matched up against him, and I think he’s out of the play or maybe stumbling a little bit, I go up for a shot, he’s still getting a great contest. Seven-foot wingspan? Things you can’t teach.”

Now Fleming is looking to improve his game this summer and compete for a starting spot.

“That would be good, but I’m really just trying to be the best version of myself,” Fleming said. “If that ends up getting me to the starting position, that’s what it is.”