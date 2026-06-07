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The Phoenix Mercury continue Commissioner’s Cup play on the road with two games against Western Conference teams.

The Mercury have four in-season tournament games remaining before the Western Conference team with the best Commissioner’s Cup record is chosen to play the Eastern Conference’s winner.

This week, Phoenix continues its four-game road trip with games against the Golden State Valkyries on Tuesday, June 9, and the Dallas Wings on Thursday, June 11, before hosting the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday, June 13.

In the first meeting against the Valkyries, the Mercury committed 17 turnovers that helped lead to the Valkyries’ 95-79 win. Golden State’s Janelle Salaun scored 21 points off the bench, while Gabby Williams contributed 19 points and five rebounds.

The Wings have turned things around since finishing with the WNBA’s worst record in 2025. Dallas surrounded Rookie of the Year winner Paige Bueckers with several key additions, including forward Jessica Shepard and No. 1 overall pick Azzi Fudd.

Shepard was named the Western Conference Player of the Week on June 2, after she posted 22 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists for her second triple-double of 2026.

The Mercury previously welcomed the Sparks to Phoenix, but were handed a 97-88 loss. Los Angeles’ Dearica Hamby posted 27 points and 15 rebounds in the win.

Entering the Wednesday, June 3, road game at Seattle, Phoenix star Kahleah Copper was averaging 18.4 points per game, Alyssa Thomas 15.6 points and Natasha Mack 8.5 rebounds per game.