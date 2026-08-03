Jordan Geist won the NCAA championship in the shot put in 2023, capping a remarkable UA career in which he won two Pac-12 championships, finished one spot out of making the USA 2024 Olympic team and becoming an indoor/outdoor All-American 11 times.
Geist last week had the performance of his career, winning the USA Outdoor championship in the shot put in New York City, with a career-best toss of 73 feet, 2¾ inches. Now 28, Geist moved from Tucson back to his home state of Pennsylvania last year. He has become an assistant coach at Slippery Rock University.
Also reaching the finals of the USA Outdoor Championships last week, ex-Tucson High state champion and UA record-holder Johnnie Blockburger was eighth in the 400 meters, at 45.96. Blockburger became a Pac-12 champion and All-American after transferring to USC for his final three years of college eligibility. Arizona high jumper Paris Mikinski of Salpointe Catholic finished fifth in the women's high jump at the USA finals, clearing 6 feet. Mikinski, who finished seventh in June's NCAA finals, has one year of eligibility remaining at Arizona.