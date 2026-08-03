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Jordan Geist won the NCAA championship in the shot put in 2023, capping a remarkable UA career in which he won two Pac-12 championships, finished one spot out of making the USA 2024 Olympic team and becoming an indoor/outdoor All-American 11 times.

Geist last week had the performance of his career, winning the USA Outdoor championship in the shot put in New York City, with a career-best toss of 73 feet, 2¾ inches. Now 28, Geist moved from Tucson back to his home state of Pennsylvania last year. He has become an assistant coach at Slippery Rock University.