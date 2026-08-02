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I met Alex Bowman and his father, Sean, in 2012, together for lunch at the Depot restaurant on East Fort Lowell. I had no idea what to expect.

Alex, then 18, a recent graduate from Ironwood Ridge High School, told me he was going to create a career as a NASCAR driver. He had been racing since he was 7 and nothing was going to stop him. "I'm a kid chasing my dream,'' he said. It wasn't just bluster.

Now 33, Bowman has raced in more than 375 NASCAR events, winning eight. He has earned an estimated $25 million and, at times, was ranked in the top five of all NASCAR racers.

But after a quarter-century of auto racing at every level, Bowman has announced he will retire after the 2027 season. He told reporters he is ready to chase another dream (he is engaged to be married).