– When the Philadelphia 76ers last week signed LeBron James , one player most affected was ex-Arizona guard Dalen Terry , who was released by the 76ers a day later to make space for James and his salary. Terry had been cut by both the New Orleans Pelicans and New York Knicks last season. At 24, Terry started just seven games in his five-year NBA career, shooting just 31% from 3-point range. He was the No. 18 overall pick in the 2022 draft by the Chicago Bulls, He has been paid $14.8 million in his NBA career. His future? It probably will evolve into an EuroLeague spot.

– Chris Foerster was an all-city offensive lineman at Sabino High School in the early 1980s. He went on to play at Colorado State and coach at Stanford, before beginning a lengthy NFL coaching career in which he has coached with the Vikings, Bucs, Colts, Dolphins, Ravens and Redskins. Now the assistant head coach and offensive line coach for the San Francisco 49ers, the 64-year-old Foerster has taken on some of 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan's duties after Shanahan was injured recently in an automobile accident. Foerster's career seemed to be over in 2017 when he was fired by the Dolphins after a video surfaced of him using cocaine in the Dolphins' office. But Shanahan gave him a second chance two years later and Foerster has made the best of it.