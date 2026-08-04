– After the NBA's Summer League basketball season, in which he averaged 23.5 points per game, Brayden Burries played in the Drew League, a Los Angeles-based summer league that previously was a summer home for Arizona NBA players Solomon Hill and Stanley Johnson. Last week. Burries played against ex-Wildcat Rawle Alkins, who scored 29 points (Burries scored 24). Burries and his older brother, B.J. Burries — the state of Arizona's high school career basketball scoring leader — are teammates. B.J. scored 10 points in the game against Alkins. He was a graduate assistant coach at Arizona last season.
– Former Arizona All-American second baseman Bobby Ralston is back in college baseball. He is an assistant coach at Cal, where he previously coached in the early '90s. Ralston, an all-Pac-10 second baseman for Jerry Kindall at Arizona in 1983, has also been a junior-college head coach and a minor-league manager since his pro career ended after seven minor-league seasons. Another of Kindall's former Wildcat baseball standouts, pitcher Tod Brown of Sabino High School, last week had his contract extended to coach the New Mexico Lobos through the 2027 season. Brown has been UNM's head coach for five years.
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– In 2015, second baseman Scott Kingery and shortstop Kevin Newman were All-Pac-12 players on Arizona coach Andy Lopez's last UA baseball team. Newman became a first-round draft pick of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Kingery a second round selection of the Phillies. Last week, after more than a decade of pro baseball, Kingery and Newman were both released from their MLB teams, Kingery from the White Sox and Newman from the Angels. Kingery hit .227 in the big leagues and was paid $22.7 million. Newman hit .259 in the majors and was paid $8.8 million. They are both 32.
– When the Philadelphia 76ers last week signed LeBron James, one player most affected was ex-Arizona guard Dalen Terry, who was released by the 76ers a day later to make space for James and his salary. Terry had been cut by both the New Orleans Pelicans and New York Knicks last season. At 24, Terry started just seven games in his five-year NBA career, shooting just 31% from 3-point range. He was the No. 18 overall pick in the 2022 draft by the Chicago Bulls, He has been paid $14.8 million in his NBA career. His future? It probably will evolve into an EuroLeague spot.
– Chris Foerster was an all-city offensive lineman at Sabino High School in the early 1980s. He went on to play at Colorado State and coach at Stanford, before beginning a lengthy NFL coaching career in which he has coached with the Vikings, Bucs, Colts, Dolphins, Ravens and Redskins. Now the assistant head coach and offensive line coach for the San Francisco 49ers, the 64-year-old Foerster has taken on some of 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan's duties after Shanahan was injured recently in an automobile accident. Foerster's career seemed to be over in 2017 when he was fired by the Dolphins after a video surfaced of him using cocaine in the Dolphins' office. But Shanahan gave him a second chance two years later and Foerster has made the best of it.