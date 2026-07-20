On and off the court, there was a large contingent of Arizona Wildcats at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas this summer.
Several current and former UA coaches and former players gathered in Las Vegas for an Arizona basketball reunion, which included ex-Wildcats from three different coaching (Lute Olson, Sean Miller and Tommy Lloyd) eras.
The list of former players included recent first-round pick Brayden Burries and UA teammate Anthony Dell'Orso, along with Carter Bryant, Caleb Love, Keshad Johnson, Brandon Williams, Joseph Blair, Kory Jones, Quinton Crawford, Max Hazzard and Max Wiepking.
As far as the on-court presence, Arizona had seven former players compete at NBA Summer League, which officially ended on Sunday. Here's how they performed:
People are also reading…
Tobe Awaka
Team: Chicago Bulls
What he did: The Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year signed a two-way contract with the Bulls as an undrafted free agent and is expected to split time between Chicago and Windy City Bulls, the Bulls' G League affiliate.
Awaka averaged 6.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in just over 21 minutes per game. Awaka had a 14-point, 10-rebound performance in Chicago's 99-87 win over the Washington Wizards.
Jaden Bradley
Team: Toronto Raptors
What he did: The Big 12 Player of the Year and second-round pick has been in the starting backcourt for Toronto's NBA Summer League team this year, averaging six points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 3.3 turnovers in 19.9 minutes. Bradley is on a two-way contract and will play with Toronto and Raptors 905.
Carter Bryant
Team: San Antonio Spurs
What he did: Bryant, who had a reserve role in the NBA Finals last month, played another year at NBA Summer League, but was shut down after four games in Las Vegas. Bryant averaged 13.5 points on 44% shooting, three rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 23.8 minutes.
Bryant's most notable game was against — ironically — the New York Knicks, the team San Antonio lost to in the NBA Finals. Bryant recorded 19 points on 70% shooting from the field, along with two blocks and a steal against New York.
Carter, who was selected 14th overall in the 2025 NBA Draft, averaged 4.2 points and 2.5 rebounds off the bench for a Spurs team that fell to the Knicks in the NBA Finals.
Brayden Burries
Team: Milwaukee Bucks
What he did: The 10th overall pick was not just the top-performing Wildcat at NBA Summer League this year; the rookie shooting guard was one of the top players for the entire event. Burries scored 20-plus points in three straight games, including a 27-point performance in the Bucks' final contest against the Philadelphia 76ers, along with five assists and four rebounds.
Burries' final basket of NBA Summer League was a go-ahead layup. Burries averaged 23.5 points per game on 50% shooting from the field this summer and flashed the potential of the post-Giannis Antetokounmpo era in Milwaukee.
Burries told ESPN that the experience at NBA Summer League "has been great."
"Just trying to get the experience, get better each and every game, learn my teammates, the coaching staff and get familiar with the plays," he said. "I'm just trying to get better each and every game."
Anthony Dell'Orso
Team: Sacramento Kings
What he did: Dell'Orso averaged 3.5 points and 1.5 assists in two games for the Kings in Las Vegas. The former Arizona wing averaged 9.6 minutes in two games in Las Vegas.
Dell'Orso played in Sacramento's three games at the California Classic preceding the Las Vegas portion of NBA Summer League, scoring seven points in the final game against Milwaukee. Dell'Orso, who didn't play in Sacramento's final NBA Summer League game, will likely land in the G League or play professionally overseas.
Koa Peat
Team: Phoenix Suns
What he did: The hometown kid averaged 16.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals in four games, and had back-to-back 19-point performances — the first one against Burries and the Bucks.
Phoenix shut down Peat, center Khaman Maluach and forward Rasheer Fleming for the Suns' final game of NBA Summer League on Saturday. Phoenix went 3-2 at NBA Summer League.
In the first half of the Suns' win over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, Peat told former Wildcat Andre Iguodala, who's a color analyst on Amazon Prime, "it's been a smooth transition" from Arizona to the NBA.
"Taking it one day at a time," said Peat, who was the last pick of the first round of the NBA Draft. "Getting better every day. Not taking any of these days for granted. Staying in the gym. After this, I’m going to go back to Phoenix, get to work, stay in the gym (and) try to become the best version of myself."
Henri Veesaar
Team: Atlanta Hawks
What he did: The 7-foot Veesaar, who finished his collegiate career at North Carolina following three seasons in Tucson, averaged 10.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 blocks per game. Veesaar had another year of eligibility, but opted to turn pro and was drafted No. 52 overall by the Hawks.
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports