Carter Bryant

Team: San Antonio Spurs

What he did: Bryant, who had a reserve role in the NBA Finals last month, played another year at NBA Summer League, but was shut down after four games in Las Vegas. Bryant averaged 13.5 points on 44% shooting, three rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 23.8 minutes.

Bryant's most notable game was against — ironically — the New York Knicks, the team San Antonio lost to in the NBA Finals. Bryant recorded 19 points on 70% shooting from the field, along with two blocks and a steal against New York.

Carter, who was selected 14th overall in the 2025 NBA Draft, averaged 4.2 points and 2.5 rebounds off the bench for a Spurs team that fell to the Knicks in the NBA Finals.

Brayden Burries

Team: Milwaukee Bucks

What he did: The 10th overall pick was not just the top-performing Wildcat at NBA Summer League this year; the rookie shooting guard was one of the top players for the entire event. Burries scored 20-plus points in three straight games, including a 27-point performance in the Bucks' final contest against the Philadelphia 76ers, along with five assists and four rebounds.

Burries' final basket of NBA Summer League was a go-ahead layup. Burries averaged 23.5 points per game on 50% shooting from the field this summer and flashed the potential of the post-Giannis Antetokounmpo era in Milwaukee.

Burries told ESPN that the experience at NBA Summer League "has been great."