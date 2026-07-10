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Through games of Thursday, former Cienega High third baseman Nick Gonzales of the Pittsburgh Pirates had the fourth-best batting average in big league baseball, .310. Yet he received no mention for the bloated National League roster in Tuesday's All-Star Game. How good is .310?

The only high school players from the Tucson area to hit more than .310 (minimum 100 MLB games) were Canyon del Oro second baseman Ian Kinsler, who hit .319 for the 2008 Texas Rangers, and catcher Ron Hassey (Tucson High), who hit .318 for the 1980 Cleveland Indians and a combined .323 for the White Sox and Yankees in 1986. Ex-Sahuaro outfielder Alex Verdugo was next, hitting .294 for the Dodgers in 2019.