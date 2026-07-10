Weight and see

Owen Kramkowski faulted himself for another issue: His struggles to keep on weight.

Genetics might be the biggest factor; Paul said he and his wife, Karoline, were similarly stringy when they were Owen’s age.

But Owen said he could have done a better job of consistently eating enough calories while at Arizona. He was listed at 6-3, 173 pounds this past season but said his weight dropped into the 160s. It’s a point of emphasis as he prepares to turn pro.

“I’ve struggled a little bit with it,” Kramkowski said. “Just staying consistent with that is what helps me the most. You gotta stay on top of it.

“I definitely could have been better about it. I didn’t have as much time. I wasn’t cooking as much. (But) it’s my fault at the end of the day.”

As a full-time baseball player, Kramkowski will have more time to focus on and prioritize his eating habits. He’s always been self-motivated, his father said. Paul recalled a conversation with Owen after his freshman year at Walden Grove, when the idea of becoming a pro ballplayer went from dream to something that could potentially happen.

“This can’t be my dream; this has to be your dream,” Paul recalled saying. “I can’t be the one to tell you that you have to lift or work out.

"After that discussion, I never had to tell him again. I never really had to push him. ... But there was a point (when Owen realized that) if you want this to be your future, you have to do more.