Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Autos
Formula One race 10:30 a.m. Ch 9
NASCAR Cup race Noon NBCS
Golf
European Tour, final round 4 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, final round 3 p.m. Golf
Hockey
AHL: Texas at Tucson 4 p.m. Ch 8/58
NBA
Celtics at Rockets 4 p.m. NBA
NFL
Washington at Packers 10 a.m. Ch 11
Chiefs at Titans 10 a.m. Ch 13
Texans at Cardinals 1:25 p.m. Ch 13
Colts at 49ers 5:20 p.m. Ch 4
NHL
Red Wings at Blackhawks 4 p.m. NHL
Islanders at Golden Knights 7 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men's
EPL: Tottenham at West Ham 6 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Liverpool at Man. United 8:30 a.m. NBCS
Serie A: Napoli at AS Roma 9 a.m. CBSS
Serie A: Juventus at Inter Milan 11:45 a.m. CBSS
MLS: Houston at Austin FC 2 p.m. ESPN
UCLA at Stanford 3 p.m. Pac-12N
North Carolina at Virginia Tech 4 p.m. BSAZ
MLS: N. England at Orlando City 4:30 p.m. FS1
Liga MX: Toluca FC at S. Laguna 5 p.m. FS2
Soccer, women's
Miami at Virginia 9 a.m. BSAZ
Boston College at Virginia Tech 9 a.m. BSAZ+
Alabama at South Carolina 10 a.m. ESPNU
Arizona at Stanford Noon Pac-12A
Vanderbilt at Texas A&M 1 p.m. SEC
UCLA at Washington State 5 p.m. Pac-12N
Volleyball, women's
Alabama at South Carolina 9 a.m. SEC
Texas A&M at Mississippi State 11 a.m. SEC
Tennessee at LSU Noon ESPNU
Stanford at Washington Noon Pac-12N
Ohio State at Minnesota 2 p.m. ESPNU
RADIO SUNDAY
Hockey
AHL: Texas at Tucson 4 p.m. 1450-AM
NFL
Bengals at Ravens 10 a.m. 1490-AM*
Eagles at Raiders 1 p.m. 1490-AM*
Texans at Cardinals 1:25 p.m. 1450-AM
Colts at 49ers 5:20 p.m. 1290-AM
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)