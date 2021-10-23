 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

  • Updated
TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SUNDAY

Autos

Formula One race 10:30 a.m. Ch 9

NASCAR Cup race Noon NBCS

Golf

European Tour, final round 4 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, final round 3 p.m. Golf

Hockey

AHL: Texas at Tucson 4 p.m. Ch 8/58

NBA

Celtics at Rockets 4 p.m. NBA

NFL

Washington at Packers 10 a.m. Ch 11

Chiefs at Titans 10 a.m. Ch 13

Texans at Cardinals 1:25 p.m. Ch 13

Colts at 49ers 5:20 p.m. Ch 4

NHL

Red Wings at Blackhawks 4 p.m. NHL

Islanders at Golden Knights 7 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men's

EPL: Tottenham at West Ham 6 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Liverpool at Man. United 8:30 a.m. NBCS

Serie A: Napoli at AS Roma 9 a.m. CBSS

Serie A: Juventus at Inter Milan 11:45 a.m. CBSS

MLS: Houston at Austin FC 2 p.m. ESPN

UCLA at Stanford 3 p.m. Pac-12N

North Carolina at Virginia Tech 4 p.m. BSAZ

MLS: N. England at Orlando City 4:30 p.m. FS1

Liga MX: Toluca FC at S. Laguna 5 p.m. FS2

Soccer, women's

Miami at Virginia 9 a.m. BSAZ

Boston College at Virginia Tech 9 a.m. BSAZ+

Alabama at South Carolina 10 a.m. ESPNU

Arizona at Stanford Noon Pac-12A

Vanderbilt at Texas A&M 1 p.m. SEC

UCLA at Washington State 5 p.m. Pac-12N

Volleyball, women's

Alabama at South Carolina 9 a.m. SEC

Texas A&M at Mississippi State 11 a.m. SEC

Tennessee at LSU Noon ESPNU

Stanford at Washington Noon Pac-12N

Ohio State at Minnesota 2 p.m. ESPNU

RADIO SUNDAY

Hockey

AHL: Texas at Tucson 4 p.m. 1450-AM

NFL

Bengals at Ravens 10 a.m. 1490-AM*

Eagles at Raiders 1 p.m. 1490-AM*

Texans at Cardinals 1:25 p.m. 1450-AM

Colts at 49ers 5:20 p.m. 1290-AM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Analyzing Arizona's fourth quarter meltdown against Washington

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News