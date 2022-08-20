Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Autos
NASCAR race Noon USA
Baseball
Junior League championship 9 a.m. ESPN2
Basketball, men's
Big3 League All-Star Game 1 p.m. Ch 13
Big3 League, championship 2 p.m. Ch 13
Cycling
Tour of Spain, Stage 3 6:30 a.m. CNBC
Golf
European Tour, final round 4 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 9 a.m. Golf
U.S. Men’s Amateur 11 a.m. Golf
People are also reading…
PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Ch 4
Champions Tour, final round (T) 2 p.m. Golf
Gymnastics
U.S. Men’s Championships 9:30 a.m. Ch 4
U.S. Women’s Championships 4 p.m. Ch 4
Little League World Series
Curacao vs. TBD 6 a.m. ESPN
Utah vs. TBD 8 a.m. ESPN
Japan vs. TBD 10 a.m. ESPN
New York vs. TBD 11 a.m. Ch 9
MLB
Blue Jays at Yankees 10:30 a.m. MLB
Cardinals at D-backs 1 p.m. BSAZ
Marlins at Dodgers 1:30 p.m. MLB
Red Sox vs. Orioles 4 p.m. ESPN
NFL preseason
Eagles at Browns 10 a.m. NFL
Bengals at Giants 4 p.m. NFL
Ravens at Cardinals 5 p.m. Ch 11
Soccer, men's
EPL: Chelsea at Leeds United 6 a.m. USA
EPL: Man. City at Newcastle 8:30 a.m. USA
MLS: Atlanta at Columbus 2:30 p.m. FS1
MLS: Portland at Sporting KC 4:30 p.m. FS1
Soccer, women's
Florida State at Georgia 10 a.m. ESPNU
San Diego at Colorado Noon Pac-12N
San Francisco at Oregon 2 p.m. Pac-12N
U-20: Nigeria vs. Netherlands 3:20 p.m. FS2
Air Force at Washington (T) 5 p.m. Pac-12N
U-20: Japan vs. France 6:55 p.m. FS2
Hawaii at Arizona State 7 p.m. Pac-12N
Softball
Athletes Unlimited 11 a.m. ESPN2
Athletes Unlimited 1:30 p.m. ESPN2
WNBA
Wings at Sun, Game 2 9 a.m. Ch 9
Mystics at Storm, Game 2 1 p.m. ESPN2
RADIO SUNDAY
MLB
Cardinals at D-backs 1 p.m. 1490-AM*
Red Sox vs. Orioles 4 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Legend: (T) — tape delay
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)