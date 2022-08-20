 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY

Autos

NASCAR race Noon USA

Baseball

Junior League championship 9 a.m. ESPN2

Basketball, men's

Big3 League All-Star Game 1 p.m. Ch 13

Big3 League, championship 2 p.m. Ch 13

Cycling

Tour of Spain, Stage 3 6:30 a.m. CNBC

Golf

European Tour, final round 4 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 9 a.m. Golf

U.S. Men’s Amateur 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Ch 4

Champions Tour, final round (T) 2 p.m. Golf

Gymnastics

U.S. Men’s Championships 9:30 a.m. Ch 4

U.S. Women’s Championships 4 p.m. Ch 4

Little League World Series

Curacao vs. TBD 6 a.m. ESPN

Utah vs. TBD 8 a.m. ESPN

Japan vs. TBD 10 a.m. ESPN

New York vs. TBD 11 a.m. Ch 9

MLB

Blue Jays at Yankees 10:30 a.m. MLB

Cardinals at D-backs 1 p.m. BSAZ

Marlins at Dodgers 1:30 p.m. MLB

Red Sox vs. Orioles 4 p.m. ESPN

NFL preseason

Eagles at Browns 10 a.m. NFL

Bengals at Giants 4 p.m. NFL

Ravens at Cardinals 5 p.m. Ch 11

Soccer, men's

EPL: Chelsea at Leeds United 6 a.m. USA

EPL: Man. City at Newcastle 8:30 a.m. USA

MLS: Atlanta at Columbus 2:30 p.m. FS1

MLS: Portland at Sporting KC 4:30 p.m. FS1

Soccer, women's

Florida State at Georgia 10 a.m. ESPNU

San Diego at Colorado Noon Pac-12N

San Francisco at Oregon 2 p.m. Pac-12N

U-20: Nigeria vs. Netherlands 3:20 p.m. FS2

Air Force at Washington (T) 5 p.m. Pac-12N

U-20: Japan vs. France 6:55 p.m. FS2

Hawaii at Arizona State 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Softball

Athletes Unlimited 11 a.m. ESPN2

Athletes Unlimited 1:30 p.m. ESPN2

WNBA

Wings at Sun, Game 2 9 a.m. Ch 9

Mystics at Storm, Game 2 1 p.m. ESPN2

RADIO SUNDAY

MLB

Cardinals at D-backs 1 p.m. 1490-AM*

Red Sox vs. Orioles 4 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: (T) — tape delay

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

