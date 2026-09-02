Taking it from the top

As a starting point, we examined the top five finishers (plus ties) in takeaways from 2021-24 — the last four full seasons before last season. (The previous year, 2020, was truncated because of COVID, so we couldn’t include it.)

Only one team out of 23 — the 2022 Western Kentucky Hilltoppers — had as many or more takeaways (32) than the previous season (31). Ten teams had at least 10 fewer takeaways. The average drop was 8.6.

We also broke it down on a per-game basis because teams can play anywhere from 12-16 games these days. Notre Dame, for instance, played 16 games in 2024 and 12 last year, at least partially contributing to its drop from 33 takeaways to 23.

But the Fighting Irish were still down on a per-game basis, as was every team besides Western Kentucky. The average drop was 0.58 takeaways per game, which doesn’t seem like a lot. But over a 13-game season, that’s seven or eight turnovers.

The bulk of Arizona’s takeaways last season came via interceptions. The Wildcats had 22 picks, tied for second most in the country and second most in UA history since Arizona joined the Pac-10 in 1978.

How much of an outlier was that figure in UA annals? It was more than the previous three seasons combined (21). Only twice in the preceding eight seasons did the Wildcats crack double digits.

Is a 22-interception season repeatable? We again looked at the top five (plus ties) from 2021-24. In that 26-team subset, two teams had more picks than the previous season: Middle Tennessee State in 2022 and Notre Dame in ’24. One team had the same amount: UNLV in ’24.