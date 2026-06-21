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Collin Gillespie wanted to stay.

The feeling has been mutual for the Phoenix Suns.

Seeing the two sides come together on a new deal shouldn’t come as a surprise.

The Suns are looking to sign the unrestricted free agent to a four-year, $48-million contract, sources confirmed Saturday to the Arizona Republic.

ESPN’s Shams Charania tweeted the news earlier in the day.

Gillespie told the Republic back in April during Phoenix’s first-round playoff series against Oklahoma City that discussions were already underway about staying in Phoenix.

“It hasn't changed,” Gillespie later said after the Thunder swept the Suns. “I still want to be here. The front office knows that. Everybody knows that in the building. I'm sure we'll figure it out when that time comes."

Gillespie averaged a career-high 12.7 points in his second season with the Suns as the 6-foot-1-inch guard out of Villanova set a franchise record for 3s in a single season with 232.

He shot 40.1% from 3 and a career-high 87.4% from the free throw line. Gillespie scored a career-high 30 points, going 8-of-14 from 3, and posted 10 assists in a 130-125 win Feb. 3 at Portland.

"To do it at that size man, it's hard to do in the league, but that's a testament to his work,” Suns All-Star Devin Booker said about Gillespie during the 2025-26 season. “He puts the work in. He doesn't cheat any day. Super proud of him. I love being out there on the court with him. He's never going to look back the rest of his career.”