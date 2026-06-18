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Every week for date night, my boyfriend and I have the same conversation:

“What do you want to do tonight?”

To which I respond with the equally unhelpful, “I don’t know. What do you want to do?”

Despite living in a city packed with activities and good eats, we always end up drawing a blank.

That’s where this series comes in.

Welcome to This Is Date Night, your weekly guide to planning Tucson date nights around the people and interests you love the most.

First up, the bookworm.

Let’s face it, reading is hot.

Between BookTok, overflowing TBR piles and people carrying paperbacks around like accessories, bookworms are having their moment. Luckily, Tucson has plenty to offer the literary romantics among us.

Here's how I’d plan the perfect Tucson date night for the bookworm in your life.

First stop: Antigone Books

A date for a book lover that doesn’t involve a local bookstore would be like a date for a foodie that skips dessert.

Start the evening at Antigone Books, a Fourth Avenue institution that has been serving Tucson readers for more than 50 years. With shelves packed with books, plus stationery, gifts, bookmarks and other fun finds, it's the kind of place where you can wander for an hour without realizing it.