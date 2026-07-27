After dark though, when the stars come out is when the real magic happens. If the sky is clear- as it is most nights in southern Arizona- guests are treated to an exploration of the night sky through the large dome telescopes, and a tour of some of the more visible objects from planets to stars, nebulas and even other galaxies.

“We'll pick three or four of the brightest objects that you can see with that telescope, we bring the telescope up, let everybody walk through, and then we're telling them about the science behind what they're looking at,” said Jim Schweder, who has been leading astronomy programs at Kitt Peak National Observatory for almost 4 years.

Guests also have the opportunity to look at the sky through 12-inch telescopes, take pictures with electronic telescopes, and observe constellations with binoculars.

“We point out in the sky all the constellations that they can see, and the history of them, and then there's a lot of cool things you can see with the binoculars,” Schweder said. “A lot of people really want to see the night sky, if it's a clear, moonless night. A lot of these people don't ever get to see the Milky Way, and it's very nice up there.”

During the Magnificent Moon program, he said, the focus is of course on the moon.