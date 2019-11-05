Wicked Monkey Brewery will open next year in this building at 7701 N. Business Park Drive.

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

Marana will welcome its third brewery next fall when the family-owned Wicked Monkey opens in an industrial area near the bustling Arizona Pavilions dining and entertainment district.

The venture is the brainchild and longtime dream of Shawn Cochran and his wife, Karen Sady-Cochran. The Gladden Farms couple closed escrow in September on a 8,100-square-foot industrial building at 7701 N. Business Park Drive, off North Cortaro Road and Interstate 10.

Cochran said the couple, who had owned a pair of UPS stores in Marana, bought the property for $700,000 and expect to invest another couple hundred thousand into the buildout and brewing equipment.

Cochran is awaiting approval from the town of Marana before he can begin construction, which he anticipates will take the better part of next year.

“Optimistically, we would like to be open by August,” he said “Realistically, it will probably be next fall.”

The property will be home to a brewery and taproom. Cochran said he also is considering options for the sprawling fenced in lawn and a 1,200-square-foot shed on the property that could include a storage facility or outdoor beer garden.

Cochran has been dreaming of opening his own brewery for about eight years, an idea born out of his adventures in home brewing.

Cochran, who has a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry and an MBA, took courses through the American Brewing School in summer 2012 and additional online classes and a brewing course in Vermont before landing an apprenticeship at Dragoon Brewing Co.

Today, he is a lead brewer at Dragoon, a job he plans to keep until he opens Wicked Monkey.

Wicked Monkey will join Marana’s two other craft breweries — the three-year-old Catalina Brewing at 6918 N. Camino Martin and its two-year-old neighbor Button Brew House at 6800 N. Camino Martin — which are in the industrial park area off West Ina Road and North Camino Martin not far from the popular Bedroxx Bowling.

