Looks like folks salivating over Irene Heiman's doughnut creations — bacon-topped, square, round, cream-filled, slathered in frosting, dusted with sugar, concocted with cereal and gummy bears, the list is endless! — have a few more days to wait.

Barring any hiccups in the permit process, Irene's Holy Donuts will open at 340 N. Fourth Ave., former home of the short-lived Cans Venue and Lounge, on Friday, March 15.

Heiman, who owns the shop with her husband Stephen, said last month that the store hours would be from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and until midnight or 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. So we're thinking there may be a line  by the time the sun rises Friday morning. 

This is the second outpost of the Heimans's 4-year-old Hawaiian donut shop that they opened in their native Kailua-Kona in 2015. The couple retired to Tucson last year.

