A retirement community being its own little world, it serves up a menu of human conditions — issues of aging, ambition, competition, prejudice, temptation and jealousy (what? Molly doesn’t tell Mike about her out-of-town lunch with that young Mr. Neven?). Andre Charles has developed his characters here with more depth and detail than in his previous cozies. Glimpses into characters’ minds (retired English professor Mike’s, for example, where he resists correcting folks’ grammar mistakes) are a nice touch. And solving the murder mystery? Charles teases us with several viable solutions, but successfully springs a surprise in the end.

“Fetish” by Jamey Gittings (Attila Press). 311 p. $32.99 hardcover, $18.99 paperback, $7.99 e-book.

Jamey Gittings takes deep dives in this notable new novel: into magic, into spirituality, Native American mythology, the nature of evil, the challenges of disability, and the power of metaphor.

Twenty-something Tasha Grabil is successfully negotiating high-risk finance in New York when she’s sent a wooden cigar box containing five stone animal fetishes and an obsidian knife. She’s also sent word that her archaeologist father has died in New Mexico. As his only child, it’s up to her to see to his affairs, so she plans a short trip to Socorro.

Tasha was born with cerebral palsy, so “short trips” require some organizing. She has a full complement of work-arounds to deal with its unexpected twitches (carrying a straw to avoid smashing glasses into her teeth, for example; velcroing a spoon to her hand to avoid restaurant fork mishaps), and she manages.