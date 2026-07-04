Hart expands his observations and includes us in them as well. Life is short. We, like all other living things, are part of a line of ancestors, to become ancestors.

There’s a transcendent spiritual quality in the poems. “I think there is something in us,/ that is not us,/ that is the best of us, ” he writes. He finds consolation in being part and parcel of a kind of universal nature.

Hart is not so bereft or philosophical, however, that he can’t land a political jab. In “American Beast,” calling out William Butler Yeats, he admonishes, “…enter the raging gyre, fight your way through.”

“Wrequiem at the Red Rocks : A Novel of Brutalist Satire and Futile Gestures” by Jason Makansi (Layla Dog Press). 395 pp. $18.95 paperback; $4.99 Kindle.

So if you’ve ever sat in a seminar and watched an arrogant grad student spin words out of straw, or witnessed a locally born professor effect a posh English accent and humiliate a school teacher, or rolled your eyes at the latest cultural sensitivity — plus could use a laugh — this is the book for you.

This “brutalist satire” by Tucson fiction and technological writer Jason Makansi pulls few punches when it comes to cultural, educational, social, economic, philosophical, sexual, or linguistic issues.

He brings them all together in an academic colloquium setting — the “Neo-Anthropocentric Models of Retrospective Freedoms” — in Sedona.