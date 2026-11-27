Back in the beginning of her career as a professional author, before she knew there would be a career as a professional author, Anne Hillerman set out to write one … single … book, having no idea where things would go from there.
“It’s not easy, learning to write a book by writing a book,” she said last week with a laugh. “Honestly, I thought it would probably be just one. I wasn’t sure HarperCollins would print it. I didn’t know if anyone would buy it. I just put everything I had into that one book and figured we’d see what happens.”
Well, quite a lot has happened, thank you.
Nine more books have happened since Hillerman released “Spider Woman’s Daughter” in 2013, each more successful than the one before, and the 77-year-old professional author will add another to the list when she debuts “Bloodline” at the Tucson Festival of Books in the spring.
People are also reading…
Hillerman is one of 27 Southern Arizona authors who will be there when America’s writing community gathers in Tucson March 13-14 at the University of Arizona.
Local authors will include science fiction and fantasy superstar Matt Dinniman, former National Book Award finalist Lydia Millet, ecologist Gary Nabhan, romance novelists Jen DeLuca and Sarah T. Dubb, picture-book author Adiba Nelson, Tucson Poet Laureate Logan Phillips, and former UA President John Schaefer.
Dozens more will present their works that weekend in the festival’s Independent Author Pavilion.
It is in all ways Tucson’s Festival of Books, and no one enjoys being there more than Hillerman.
Despite growing up in Santa Fe, just 500 miles away, she had never been to Southern Arizona until she attended the festival in 2010.
Hillerman now owns a home east of Vail and spends six months a year here … writing novels, spoiling grandkids and relishing her views of the Rincon Mountains in the crisp air of Tucson winters.
“It sounds strange, since New Mexico is right next door, but I’d never been here until I came to my first festival,” Hillerman said. “I expected it to be more like Phoenix. I was really pleased that it wasn’t.”
Predictably, much of the conversation that weekend involved Anne’s late father, novelist Tony Hillerman. Best known for his 18-volume series featuring Navajo detectives Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee, Tony had died in 2008.
“Over and over, people would come up and say how much they loved those books, how much they missed those characters,” Anne recalled. “A lot of them asked if anyone would be continuing the series. After a while, I realized I missed those books, too. I didn’t want them to end, either, and if anybody could continue the series it had to be me.”
Receiving green lights from her mother and Tony’s former editor, Carolyn Marino at HarperCollins, Hillerman began scratching down some ideas for the book that would become “Spider Woman’s Daughter.”
Anne knew the characters well.
“Growing up, we talked about dad’s books all the time,” Hillerman said. “We talked about Leaphorn and Chee over dinner. They were part of the family.”
But Anne wanted to bring some of herself into the series, too, and decided to promote one of her dad’s second-tier characters — the intrepid Bernadette Manuelito — to a featured role alongside Leaphorn and Chee.
“I wanted to make my stories felt familiar to the people who followed my dad, but stories I could be part of, too. I always liked Bernie in his books. I thought I could bring my perspectives into the story through her.”
Hillerman definitely got right to it.
In Chapter One of “Spider Woman’s Daughter,” a vengeful assailant shoots Leaphorn in the head in a New Mexico diner. Manuelito sees the attack and plays a key role in the manhunt that follows. By the time Leaphorn recovers, there’s a third name on the series marquee.
“Honestly, I had no idea how dad’s readers would react to having a woman step up as a main character,” Hillerman said. “Luckily, people liked it.”
If anything, Anne and Bernadette have broadened the series’ appeal.
Women often outnumber men at Hillerman’s events, and the audiences are younger, too.
Anne credits that to the popularity of “Dark Winds,” a TV adaptation of Hillerman stories now streaming on AMC+.
“My dad and I have a great partnership there,” Anne Hillerman said. “The stories themselves are his, but the Bernadette (played by Jessica Matten) we see in the show is mine. How great is that?”
Hillerman will introduce another new character in “Bloodline” … a uniquely tempered mustang with a surprising backstory. Spoiler alert: the horse isn’t the book’s only character with stories to tell.
“A few years ago, I did a talk up in Farmington and met a lady who had adopted a mustang,” Hillerman explained. “She thought the horse had some unusual characteristics, so she had a DNA test done. Turned out the horse had almost a direct bloodline to the ones that came over with the Spanish 400 years ago.”
Hillerman often sees horses in Canyon de Chelly in northeastern Arizona, so …
“I never know where my stories might come from,” she laughed. “This one came from Farmington."
Footnotes
“Bloodline” was originally scheduled for release in mid-April, but Hillerman persuaded HarperCollins to move the publication date to March 9 so it would be available at the Tucson Festival of Books. “I’ve never brought a new book to the festival,” she explained. “I’m really excited that this year I will.”
Tucson author Lydia Millet received this year’s Mark Twain Voice in American Literature Award Nov. 9 in Hartford, Connecticut. Millet was honored for her 2025 collection of short stories called “Atavists.” Previous winners include Anne Patchett, Barbara Kingsolver, Richard Ford and Stephen Graham Jones.
Poets Adrian Matejka and Maya C. Papa will offer readings this Thursday, Dec. 3, at the University of Arizona Poetry Center. Matejka is best known for his collection, “The Big Smoke,” a finalist for the 2014 National Book Award. Papa will read from her latest collection, “If You Love That Lady.” To learn more, visit poetry.arizona.edu.