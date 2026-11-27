Hillerman now owns a home east of Vail and spends six months a year here … writing novels, spoiling grandkids and relishing her views of the Rincon Mountains in the crisp air of Tucson winters.

“It sounds strange, since New Mexico is right next door, but I’d never been here until I came to my first festival,” Hillerman said. “I expected it to be more like Phoenix. I was really pleased that it wasn’t.”

Predictably, much of the conversation that weekend involved Anne’s late father, novelist Tony Hillerman. Best known for his 18-volume series featuring Navajo detectives Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee, Tony had died in 2008.

“Over and over, people would come up and say how much they loved those books, how much they missed those characters,” Anne recalled. “A lot of them asked if anyone would be continuing the series. After a while, I realized I missed those books, too. I didn’t want them to end, either, and if anybody could continue the series it had to be me.”

Receiving green lights from her mother and Tony’s former editor, Carolyn Marino at HarperCollins, Hillerman began scratching down some ideas for the book that would become “Spider Woman’s Daughter.”

Anne knew the characters well.

“Growing up, we talked about dad’s books all the time,” Hillerman said. “We talked about Leaphorn and Chee over dinner. They were part of the family.”

But Anne wanted to bring some of herself into the series, too, and decided to promote one of her dad’s second-tier characters — the intrepid Bernadette Manuelito — to a featured role alongside Leaphorn and Chee.