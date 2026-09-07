Prefer us on Google Learn More

For Tucsonans, September brings a few things to look forward to: slightly cooler evenings (emphasis on slightly), the promise of spooky season around the corner and, perhaps most importantly, Sonoran Restaurant Week.

The annual foodie event, hosted by Tucson Foodie and Visit Tucson, is returning Sept. 4-13 for its eighth year, with 125 kitchens across Southern Arizona offering special fixed-price menus.

Some restaurants are offering special menus for as little as $15 per person, meaning a meal for two can start at just $30 before tax and tip.

So for this week’s date night, we’re doing Sonoran Restaurant Week on a budget. I combed through this year’s participating restaurants to find some of the more affordable options, whether you have $30 to spend on dinner for two or a little more wiggle room.

If you’re looking for a breakfast date, a casual lunch or dinner and dessert, here are a few options to consider.

For a breakfast or brunch date

Who says date night actually has to happen at night?

There are several $15 Sonoran Restaurant Week deals perfect for an early morning coffee date or a leisurely weekend brunch.

At Sonoran House, $15 gets you two coffee or tea drinks and a pastry to share, making it one of the cheapest dates on this list. Grab your drinks, split something sweet and spend the morning catching up.