The fees

HOA dues can sometimes cause sticker shock for buyers unfamiliar with association living, but understanding where those dollars go is important.

"Fees may cover common-area landscaping, community pools, gate maintenance, security, management company fees, insurance for common areas, private road maintenance, exterior building maintenance, roof coverage, clubhouse maintenance, utilities for shared spaces and reserve funds for future repairs," Gorman said.

** Buyers be aware: It is the seller’s responsibility to indicate that the home they are selling is in an HOA and to provide the documentation that states the rules and regulations of that HOA.

Often the escrow officer will contact the HOA on the seller’s behalf, and the HOA provides the documentation to the buyer.

Buyers need to do their due diligence and educate themselves on the current dues, transfer fees, pending increases, reserve funds, meeting minutes, architectural guidelines, CC&Rs, rental restrictions, insurance, and any pending litigation or special assessments. These documents — though sometimes hard to read due to sheer length — can reveal a good deal about the community.

It is not a bad idea to visit with neighbors when appropriate to find out about the relationship between the community and the HOA. Often a neighborhood will have a Facebook neighborhood group or Nextdoor app group where neighborhood conversations can reveal the "climate" of the community.

Careful thought in deciding if the HOA is right for you is much easier before you purchase a house than after.