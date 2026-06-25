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Hot new bombshells, including a recent ASU grad, have entered the villa and Casa Amor on "Love Island USA" Season 8.

Sunday, June 21, marked the beginning of the ultimate test on the reality dating series. Casa Amor occurs about midway through the season. The male and female contestants are split into two different villas where they are introduced to and tempted by all-new bombshells.

There, the Islanders must decide whether they want to stay loyal or recouple.

This season included a twist where the women all saw their men enter Casa Amor as well as their reactions to the new bombshells, including the one who just so happens to have an Arizona connection.

The women

Here's a list of all the female bombshells in Casa Amor on "Love Island USA" Season 8:

Alannah, a 21-year-old film student from Miami.

Amora, a 21-year-old fashion marketing, advertising and branding student from Miami.

Jaiden, a 22-year-old ASU graduate from Newbury Park, California.

Parmida, a 27-year-old personal trainer from San Antonio.

Tierra, a 25-year-old nanny from Los Angeles.

Sydney, a 25-year-old medical assistant in cardiology from Naples, Florida.

The men

Here's the list of men entering Casa Amor as well as the ones who did get to stay after the twist:

Carl Schmidt, 28, from Denver (stayed)