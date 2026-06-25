Hot new bombshells, including a recent ASU grad, have entered the villa and Casa Amor on "Love Island USA" Season 8.
Sunday, June 21, marked the beginning of the ultimate test on the reality dating series. Casa Amor occurs about midway through the season. The male and female contestants are split into two different villas where they are introduced to and tempted by all-new bombshells.
There, the Islanders must decide whether they want to stay loyal or recouple.
This season included a twist where the women all saw their men enter Casa Amor as well as their reactions to the new bombshells, including the one who just so happens to have an Arizona connection.
The women
Here's a list of all the female bombshells in Casa Amor on "Love Island USA" Season 8:
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Alannah, a 21-year-old film student from Miami.
Amora, a 21-year-old fashion marketing, advertising and branding student from Miami.
Jaiden, a 22-year-old ASU graduate from Newbury Park, California.
Parmida, a 27-year-old personal trainer from San Antonio.
Tierra, a 25-year-old nanny from Los Angeles.
Sydney, a 25-year-old medical assistant in cardiology from Naples, Florida.
The men
Here's the list of men entering Casa Amor as well as the ones who did get to stay after the twist:
Carl Schmidt, 28, from Denver (stayed)
Chandlar Wilson, 26, from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Chay Nehra, 27, from San Diego (stayed)
Corey Sawyer Jr., 24, from Longwood, Florida (stayed)
Dylan Wrona, 24, from Los Angeles (stayed)
Gal Tshnieder, 29, from Los Angeles (stayed)
Keyon Harry, 26, from North Babylon, New York
Kyle Greene, 26, from Tampa, Florida
Ronnie Gunter, 25, from New York City (stayed)
Ryan Ten Hulscher, 27, from Silver City, New Mexico
Tino Ellis, 28, from Queens, New York
Trae Taylor, 23, from Missoula, Montana
Recent ASU grad
Jaiden Bacciocco is a 22-year-old from Newbury Park, California. On the show, she said she recently graduated from Arizona State University.
She is a Taurus and she likes good eye contact. During her first night, she shared a bed with Corbin Mims, who was with Kenzie Annis prior to Casa Amor.
Her LinkedIn indicates that she was a business communications major with a minor in marketing at ASU. She was also in the sorority Alpha Phi.
"I am passionate about brand storytelling, social media strategy, and building meaningful connections between companies and their audiences," her LinkedIn bio states.
Her Instagram is @jaidenbacciocco.
Next episode is tonight
The next episode of "Love Island USA" Season 8 airs Thursday, June 24.
The popular reality dating show airs at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Arizonans may be able to view the show as early as 5:30 p.m.
New episodes of "Love Island USA" stream daily, except on Wednesdays. "Love Island Aftersun" episodes will air on Saturdays.
Each episode of "Love Island" is around an hour, but they can be longer.
You can watch the new season of "Love Island USA" when it premieres, exclusively on Peacock. You can also catch up on previous seasons through the streaming platform.
If you have the basic Peacock Select plan, "Love Island USA" will not be available to watch. You'll need a Premium Peacock plan to catch the popular show.
The Premium Peacock plan costs $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year, and the Premium Plus plan can be purchased for $16.99 per month or $169.99 per year.