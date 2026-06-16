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An older adult with underlying health conditions has become the first person to die of the mosquito-borne West Nile virus in Maricopa County in 2026, according to the county's public health department.

A news release from the Maricopa County Department of Public Health on June 16 did not say when the person died, how long they were ill, nor when they might have been bitten by the mosquito carrying the virus.

County officials said there have been 17 West Nile cases in the county so far in 2026, an uptick from 2025 when there had been four cases as of mid-June.

Additionally, the Pima County Health Department said on Tuesday it had confirmed its first case of West Nile virus. The news release did not offer any further information on the infected person in Pima County, including their condition.

The virus is spread through mosquito bites. One in five people develop flu-like symptoms while about one in 150 develop serious complications, including encephalitis or meningitis, officials said. It is those diseases that could lead to paralysis, long-term disability or death, according to officials.

Maricopa County said it works to abate mosquitos year-round, but it encouraged residents to remove any standing water, especially after any rainstorms.