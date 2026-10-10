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A 49-year-old man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of two counts of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of his pregnant wife, authorities say.

About 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, Noelle Clark, 39, was found shot dead inside a residence in the 17000 block of South Ridgerunner Drive, near South Melpomene Way, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release Saturday.

Clark's husband, Joseph Clark, was walking out of the home as deputies arrived. He was detained without incident, the release said.

Two other children in the house — ages 2 and 5 — were not injured, the release said. They are currently in the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety.

On Saturday, Joseph Clark was booked into the Pima County jail. As of Saturday afternoon, no bond has been set.

The investigation continues.