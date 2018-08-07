U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Two women were arrested after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found methamphetamine and heroin in their vehicles last week.

On Friday morning, a 37-year-old woman was sent for further inspection of her Jeep at the Dennis DeConcini Crossing.

Officers found more than 59 pounds of methamphetamine worth nearly $178,000, after a CBP canine alerted officers to a scent, the agency said in a news release.

That evening, officers referred a 29-year-old woman for further inspection of her Toyota sedan as she attempted re-entry from Mexico.

More than four pounds of heroin worth in excess of $116,000 was found after a CBP canine alerted officers. Additionally, 17 pounds of meth was found concealed in the back of the vehicle. The drugs were valued at $51,000.

Both women were turned over to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1