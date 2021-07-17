Buffelgrass battle: What's needed to make sure weeds don't win at saguaros' expense

Scheuring said weed removal has to be done “pretty surgically” to avoid eliminating native grasses and plants. “It’s so important to leave the good guys and let them thrive.”

If done right, less and less herbicide should be needed with each return trip.

That’s one thing Scheuring thinks the overall effort could use more of: “people who know what they're doing,” namely experts with training and instincts in “weed science.”

They need “the long-term patience and focus to know that it’s not going to be done in a couple of years. It’s going to take six, seven, eight, nine years of sustained spraying,” Scheuring said, followed by years of monitoring and follow-up.

They also need to know how and when to properly apply herbicide to maximize its effectiveness and minimize its collateral damage. Poor timing and a lack of expertise can result in wasted effort and “a lot of misspent money,” Scheuring said.

He thinks Arizona as a whole has some work to do in that regard.

“We no longer have a weed science specialist at the U of A. We no longer have a weed science course (being taught) in the whole state of Arizona,” he said.

Buffel Slayers