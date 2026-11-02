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If you want to really know what’s happening at work, ask the people on the front lines.

That’s the foundation of the Top Workplaces award. For the third year, employee survey company Energage has partnered with The Arizona Daily Star and Tucson.com to honor the best places to work in metro Tucson.

This award can’t be bought; it has to be earned, based on employee feedback. Winners are chosen through a scientific survey process. Positive employee feedback equals recognition. Workplaces that don’t have strong feedback are excluded from the winners list.

Energage crunches the data based on a 26-question survey that takes just a few minutes to complete. The survey asks employees for their feedback on such factors as pay and benefits, direction, leadership, meaningfulness, and appreciation. Energage scores companies based on the responses.

Organizations do not pay any fees to survey employees or to earn a Top Workplaces designation. If they choose, organizations can purchase the survey data. There is no obligation for winners to purchase any product or service.

For the 2026 winners list, more than 1,000 organizations were asked to survey their employees. Based on the survey feedback from participating companies, 24 have earned recognition as Top Workplaces in metro Tucson.

“Top Workplaces awards are a celebration of good news,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. “They exemplify the significance of a people-first workplace experience, reminding us that employees are the heart of any thriving organization.”