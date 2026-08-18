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It was encouraging to look around the new Pima Family Advocacy Center in midtown Tucson at the celebration of its opening Friday.

It has spaces for police interviews of victims, for social worker appointments, for legal consultations and other services. In the future, if they can raise the money, there will be a forensic medical suite where sexual assault victims can be examined.

It's a place eight years in the making that brings together services for people affected by domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and elder abuse.

If only Julissa Salazar had ended up somewhere like it. The 19-year-old University of Arizona student was in a precarious moment and should have had the chance to get help from those who know about the kind of situation she was in, as an alleged victim of repeated domestic violence on the part of her U of A boyfriend.

Expertise and assistance abounds in Tucson, among local organizations and government agencies, as well as on campus, and some of it is now grouped at the family advocacy center.

It’s hard to avoid the feeling this was avoidable, that she should be alive. Julie, as she was known to friends and family, was even a peer mentor who cared about domestic-violence awareness and wanted to be a child psychologist, according to the family’s statement.