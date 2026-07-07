Corrales was arrested two days later at his mother's home near South Mountain and booked into a Maricopa County jail. Records say he also goes by "travieso," an affectionate nickname meaning "troublemaker" in Spanish.

Arrest records provide context

Arrest records paint a complex picture of the circumstances leading up to Goodyke's death.

The story began about a week before the incident, when Goodyke was being evicted from a hotel in Mesa. His mother had arranged for him to stay with Corrales' mother, Gloria Barajas, in south Phoenix, according to a probable cause statement justifying Corrales' arrest.

Barajas let him stay in one of her bedrooms. He was diabetic and brought his insulin to her house, court documents said. Goodyke's left leg had been amputated below the knee in April 26, according to his mother.

Barajas told investigators she had difficulty caring for Goodyke. He was refusing to eat or drink, was fighting with her, and "had been a handful," she texted his mother, according to documents. He refused to go to the hospital.

Eventually, Barajas persuaded him to seek medical treatment, she told investigators.

Her son, Corrales, and one of their mutual friends came over and tried to load him into the car.

That's when Goodyke changed his mind about going to the hospital. He resisted and became combative, the documents said.

Video from Barajas' phone showed her son and his friend tying Goodyke's hands with plastic bags, in an attempt to restrain him, according to documents.