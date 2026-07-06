Prefer us on Google Learn More

A motorcyclist was killed and his passenger was injured in a crash early Sunday morning in southwest Tucson.

Just after midnight on July 5, Alejandro Daniel Ruiz Leon, 34, and one passenger were heading west on West Valencia Road near South Cardinal Avenue on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle when they struck an eastbound Ford F-150 that was making a left turn, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

Leon and his passenger, who had serious but non-life-threatening injuries, were taken to a local hospital, the release said.

Leon, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, died at the hospital, the release said.

Neither the driver of the Ford nor its passenger required hospitalization, the release said.

Investigators say Leon was impaired at the time of the crash. That, along with his speed, appear to be factors in the crash, the release said.

The investigation continues.