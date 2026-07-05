County officials see the hub as an important opportunity due to the growth of the semiconductor industry and the quality of jobs and workforce available, and also because of the universities' specialties, Vescovi said.

Muralidharan, who is also a UA professor in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering, noted that over the years, Arizona has had a very strong presence of Intel, a U.S. semiconductor manufacturing company, in Chandler. He also said the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company or TSMC in Phoenix is “growing exponentially" since coming to Arizona in 2020.

“The semiconductor ecosystem is vast — just to make a chip, you need a hundred different suppliers,” Muralidharan said.

“So, everyone’s moving into Arizona, and the University of Arizona being the land-grant university, it’s almost in our constitution to ensure that all our state’s stakeholders’ needs are met,” he said.

“And what we felt was, with TSMC moving in and the entire ecosystem getting revitalized, with a push towards revitalizing manufacturing within the U.S., the U of A wanted to make sure that we’re producing students who can hit the ground running, who are well-trained, who understand what it takes to work in this evolving semiconductor landscape. And that’s why we partnered with NYCU.”

NYCU is considered one of the leading technological and research universities in Taiwan, ranking consistently between second and fourth place nationally as well as in the top 50 universities in Asia, according to the QS World University Rankings in 2026. It also ranks among the top 200 in the world.