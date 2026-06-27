So, the interdisciplinary nature of the teaching of medicine is one part, and the second part is the research part and how interdisciplinary funders want you to be able to sort of draw upon all of those assets. When you think about public health, you can’t run a public health school without drawing on the school of social work, which is over here at the other campus. So, these are all just examples of the same phenomena, which is that campuses which are leaping ahead in research are finding ways to make sure they’ve got as much synergy as they possibly can to draw upon those different expertise’s in order to meet the more technologically embedded solutions that exist in health sciences.

Do you think the UA Health Sciences brand will be affected by this reorganization? Might it cause a trend of students choosing to go to Phoenix, where the UA has had a college of medicine since 2007, and Arizona State University is opening its own medical school in August, rather than Tucson?

A: Obviously, respectfully, but I don’t share the premise. It’s probably not the strongest example, but I’m using it: So, I don’t think the (UA’s) Eller School of Dance loses brand value because it reports into the centralized communications team. It’s still one of the nation’s best dance schools. (UA’s Wyant College of) Optical Sciences has never reported to anybody but the provost and it has got global brand value and is one of the biggest capture of NASA grants. Nobody would make the case that they aren’t being well-served in terms of brand differentiation.