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Pima County will host its first conference designed to raise awareness around mental health, addiction, stigma and overdose prevention among teens later this month, the health department said in a news release.

The free "Let's Talk About It" conference will serve as a safe and supportive space to connect teens ages 13-19 with tools, resources and support to navigate these topics, the release said. It will feature keynote presentations and interactive breakout sessions focused on mental health, substance use and reducing stigma.

"It's not always easy to talk about mental health, substance use, or overdose deaths," Kimberly Wang, program manager for the health department's Community Mental Health and Addiction Division, said in the release. "Those conversations can feel uncomfortable, scary, or deeply personal. But we know that staying silent doesn't help — and we know that because teens have told us. That's why we created Let's Talk About It. We want every teen to know they are not alone, that asking for help is a sign of strength, and that one conversation can change — or even save — a life."

Overdose deaths in Pima County reached an all-time high of 532 fatalities in 2023, with 510 of those unintentional. According to the release, 13 of those fatalities were among youth ages 13 to 19.

"We know that as teens grow up, they are going to encounter substances, whether it's alcohol, marijuana, or other illicit drugs," Wang said in the release. "Our goal is to equip them with the knowledge and skills to make informed decisions, recognize risky situations, and know where to turn for help. By having these conversations early, we hope to prevent future overdose deaths and empower young people to build healthier futures."