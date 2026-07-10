Current Vail board member Edward Buster is seeking re-election, while current member Jen Anderson is not, likely leaving the spot to newcomer Andrea Black. Black is a Vail parent who "has served on PTOs/PTAs, site councils, bond and override committees, technology committees, safety and security committees, transportation committees," according to an Instagram post.

Current Marana board president Kathryn Mikronis is seeking re-election, while member Tom Carlson is not, likely leaving the spot to newcomer Makyla Hays, a Marana parent and former Marana High School teacher.

Sahuarita incumbents John Sparks and Raul Rodriguez are the only people seeking the two open seats on Sahuarita Unified's governing board.

Three candidates are running for three open seats on the Catalina Foothills governing board: Eric Thu, director of property management for MotoSonora Brewing Co.; Marissa Baretich, director of programming operations and logistics at Canyon Ranch; and Ivelisse Bonilla, chief legal officer for the Primavera Foundation.

In Flowing Wells, current board member Arlene Ochoa, who was appointed last year to fill a vacancy left by Kristie Hammar's resignation, is the only candidate running for two available seats. Brianna Hamilton, who filed a statement of interest earlier this year, did not complete her candidate filing by the July 6 deadline, leaving the second seat open.