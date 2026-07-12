"Within the city limits, Tucson Police Department has been unable to provide us with SROs," Jaeger said. "We have previously received grant awards for SROs that went unfilled because Tucson Police Department could not fill them."

He said Oro Valley, on the other hand, has been able to prioritize a steady SRO presence on its campuses. The town underwrites a significant portion of the cost to fund officers in schools, while the Pima County Sheriff's Department provides SROs in schools outside town and city limits.

"We are fortunate that we do have a district that overlaps multiple jurisdictions, including most notably here Oro Valley," Jaeger said. "Oro Valley has always made the provision of school resource officers a priority within its community."

He said that while the district receives funding to help cover SROs, it doesn't cover enough to fully fund officers at every school.

"The sheriff, and we're quite grateful for this, is providing officers split between sites but they are fully absorbing the cost thus far," he said.

Three schools in the Sunnyside Unified School District will get SSOs: Apollo Middle School, Challenger Middle School and STAR Academic High School. Sunnyside Superintendent Jose Gastelum said he saw the officers as part of a broader hope for safer schools, stronger relationships with law enforcement and positive community impact.

"We want to make sure that our community has good relationships with law enforcement officers," Gastelum said. "We've always seen law enforcement as our partners in education."