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More than 95% of all precipitation that falls in Arizona ends up being taken up by plants. Only 3% of our rainfall and snowfall ever finds its way into the state's often parched aquifers.

Those two realities form the backdrop for a new state-financed report on groundwater recharge from researchers at the state's three major universities. It urges public officials to step up efforts to capture precipitation and encourage it to infiltrate through sands and gravels in the ground into our groundwater supply.

The $3.7 million report concludes that carrying out even a small increase in the amount of water captured and recharged could cause significant increases in water supplies, although it didn't specify how much of an increase.

And even modest reductions in the amount of water taken up by plants — a process known as evapotranspiration, or ET for short — "could translate into meaningful increases in water availability for direct use or recharge," says the report, done at the request of the Arizona Department of Resources and released after more than three years of research.

It says numerous opportunities exist across the state to increase the amount of recharge. Some ways of improving recharge — such as digging out and building large basins to capture storm runoff — are expensive.

But many others can be carried out at much less expense by incorporating recharge-friendly techniques into development practices and public construction projects, among other things, that are normally happening anyway, said Kathy Jacobs, a longtime University of Arizona climate scientist and the project's principal investigator.