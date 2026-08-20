Swimming laps at City of Tucson pools will now cost up to $30 a month with a new monthly pass system starting in just a few weeks.
Scanning a Lap Swim Pass will be required to lap swim or water walk at all City of Tucson pools starting Tuesday, Sept. 1. Recreational swim remains free.
Swimmers have two options: an unlimited monthly pass or a punch pass, which will be on sale starting Monday, Aug. 24.
Monthly passes will cost residents $30 per month and nonresidents $45 per month. They expire a month from the date of purchase and are valid for unlimited visits at any pool location.
A punch pass is good for one year, and purchasers must buy a minimum of five visits. Five visits will cost $10 for residents and $15 for nonresidents, and additional punches must be bought in increments of five.
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Both pass types are valid for one person only. Purchasers must register in person when purchasing a pass for the first time, where they will be issued a membership barcode. Pass renewal and punch purchases can be made online after the initial setup.
In-person registration is at the following recreation centers:
• Armory Park Center, 220 S. 5th Ave.
• Cherry Avenue Center, 5085 S. Cherry Ave.
• Donna R. Liggins Center, 2160 N. 6th Ave.
• Edith Ball Adaptive Recreation Center, 3455 E. Zoo Court
• El Pueblo Activity Center and Senior Center, 101 W. Irvington Road
• El Rio Center, 1390 W. Speedway Blvd.
• Fred Archer Center, 1665 S. La Cholla Blvd.
• Freedom Park Center, 5000 E. 29th St.
• Morris K. Udall Center and Carol West Senior Addition, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road
• Quincie Douglas Center, 1575 E. 36th St.
• Randolph Center, 200 S. Alvernon Way
• Santa Rosa Center, 1080 S. 10th Ave.
• William M. Clements Regional and Fitness Center, 8155 E. Poinciana Drive
Passes are not available for purchase at pools except for Edith Ball Adaptive Recreation Center.
After most pools were closed for more than a year during the COVID-19 pandemic, pool admission has remained free since pools began to reopen in 2021.
The fee increases were approved at the June 9 City Council meeting after the Parks and Recreation Department completed a cost-of-service analysis earlier this year.
“Many current fees do not adequately cover the cost of providing programs and maintaining facilities,” according to an April 8 news release announcing the city’s intent to increase fees.
Most of the city’s aquatic programming has seen increased fees this year, including the cost of renting an entire pool or reserving swim lanes and swim lessons.
The city’s fall pool schedule starts Aug. 31 and runs through Nov. 7. A full list of fees and operating hours can be found at the city’s website.