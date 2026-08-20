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Swimming laps at City of Tucson pools will now cost up to $30 a month with a new monthly pass system starting in just a few weeks.

Scanning a Lap Swim Pass will be required to lap swim or water walk at all City of Tucson pools starting Tuesday, Sept. 1. Recreational swim remains free.

Swimmers have two options: an unlimited monthly pass or a punch pass, which will be on sale starting Monday, Aug. 24.

Monthly passes will cost residents $30 per month and nonresidents $45 per month. They expire a month from the date of purchase and are valid for unlimited visits at any pool location.

A punch pass is good for one year, and purchasers must buy a minimum of five visits. Five visits will cost $10 for residents and $15 for nonresidents, and additional punches must be bought in increments of five.

Both pass types are valid for one person only. Purchasers must register in person when purchasing a pass for the first time, where they will be issued a membership barcode. Pass renewal and punch purchases can be made online after the initial setup.

In-person registration is at the following recreation centers:

• Armory Park Center, 220 S. 5th Ave.

• Cherry Avenue Center, 5085 S. Cherry Ave.

• Donna R. Liggins Center, 2160 N. 6th Ave.

• Edith Ball Adaptive Recreation Center, 3455 E. Zoo Court

• El Pueblo Activity Center and Senior Center, 101 W. Irvington Road

• El Rio Center, 1390 W. Speedway Blvd.