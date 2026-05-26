The wildlife agency was notified only a few days before comments were due. A staff member at AZGFD replied that providing additional comments “just wouldn’t be realistic given the expedited timeline.”

That means expert opinions at AZGFD weren’t included in the final assessment, said Russ McSpadden, a Southwest conservation advocate at the Center of Biological Diversity. That’s troubling because the bureau has a duty to protect threatened and endangered species, he said.

Three days after comments were due, the bureau announced that any impact the exploration would have on the environment would be negligible, though it recognized that the project could decrease habitat quality for other threatened species, like the yellow-billed cuckoo, in the short-term due to groundwater pumping and surface disturbance. Still, it approved the project.

It’s unclear exactly why the project was fast-tracked. The bureau did not respond to The Republic’s request for comment. But under the current presidential administration, the agency has prioritized industrial use of public lands by repealing conservation rules and expediting permits, reviving an old moniker: “the Bureau of Logging and Mining.”

“We’re seeing the same thing on a national scale,” Speight said of Arizona, where foreign-owned companies are coming to capitalize on copper’s new designation as a “critical mineral.”

Last year, President Donald Trump redesignated copper as a critical material essential to the national security, economic strength, and industrial resilience of the United States, which opened up new opportunities for mining.

If the water runs out, the landscape changes