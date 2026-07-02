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Sun Tran and the union that represents its drivers have failed to reach a deal on a new contract and will vote later this month on whether to strike.

The deadline for an agreement was June 30, but bus service has remained unchanged.

Sun Tran presented the union with its “best and final offer” on Wednesday.

“The proposed Collective Bargaining Agreement reflects a fair and mutually beneficial outcome, with a strong emphasis on safety while providing fiscally responsible economic provisions,” Sun Tran said.

Negotiations have focused largely on drivers' safety concerns, the union said.

“The safety of our members and the community remains one of our highest priorities. Operators continue to face unsafe working conditions, and Teamsters Local 104 remains committed to fighting for the protections our members and the community deserve,” Teamsters Local 104 said in a written statement.

Union members will vote on the weekend of July 11 on whether to accept Sun Tran's offer. Union members have already authorized a possible strike in a June 7 vote.

If there's a strike, Sun Tran says it will offer limited routes. Specific information will be posted on its website: www.suntran.com.