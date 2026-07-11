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The U.S. Forest Service has approved a fast-tracked critical minerals mine in Southern Arizona despite years of pushback from nearby communities

The $3 billion South 32 Hermosa project will unearth deposits of zinc, manganese, lead and silver — all deemed critical minerals and buried in the Patagonia Mountains near the U.S.- Mexico border.

The underground mine will sit mostly on private land but stretch into the Coronado National Forest, where a waste tailings pile and other infrastructure will be built on federally designated endangered jaguar habitat.

South 32 is one of the first projects to work its way through an expedited approvals process expanded by both the Biden and Trump administrations. Under former President Joe Biden, the mine was listed under the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act of 2015. Dubbed FAST-41, it’s meant to accelerate the permitting process and improve transparency for projects that could benefit the country.

Both Zinc and manganese are considered critical minerals needed for batteries, defense and construction.

"President Trump has launched an all of government mandate to strengthen and secure America’s critical minerals supply chains,” said U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke L. Rollins in a July 7 press release praising the Hermosa project.

It’s among 56 mining projects in the FAST-41 program, which has garnered criticism from conservationists. Community members in Santa Cruz County say the rush to approve the mine has left fundamental questions about long-term environmental impacts unanswered and will put one of the most biodiverse regions of the state in peril.