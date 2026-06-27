Prefer us on Google Learn More

As the American revolutionaries fought to preserve their freshly inked Declaration of Independence, they got a little boost from a remote Spanish outpost called the Presidio San Agustín del Tucson.

By royal decree on Aug. 17, 1780, Spain’s King Charles III called on each of his loyal subjects in America to donate to the war effort against “the insulting tyranny of the English nation.” The requested “donativo” was one to two pesos, depending on a person’s ancestry and social class.

That might not sound like much, but it was no small gift in the late 18th century, when a side of beef cost about four pesos and a high-quality riding horse cost about seven.

The modest garrison at the Presidio in Tucson ended up shelling out a total of 459 silver pesos to the cause of American independence.

“Tucson’s contribution was remarkably high, considering that it was an infant settlement,” according to “Desert Documentary,” the 1976 book by Catholic priest and University of Arizona historian Kieran McCarty.

The Old Pueblo’s 459-peso gift “more than doubled what was taken up in the wealthy capital at Arizbe,” McCarty wrote.

The Tucson Presidio was founded on Aug. 20, 1775, four months after Paul Revere’s famous midnight ride on the other side of the continent. The adobe walls were still being built around the fortress overlooking the Santa Cruz River when the Spanish king issued his call for donations five years later.

There’s some debate about how voluntary those donativos might have been.