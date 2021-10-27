 Skip to main content
New restaurant venues are coming to downtown Tucson
The owners of a popular south-side sports bar who opened a restaurant in downtown Tucson last year are bringing three additional venues to downtown — including an indoor playground.

The Neighborhood Cocina and Cantina, 3940 E. 29th St., will be moving into 61 E. Congress St. with street tacos and micheladas.

Its owners, Daniel Cordova and German Fuentes, have also taken over the former Cafe Poca Cosa at 110 E. Pennington St., to remodel for their La Chingada restaurant, which will move in and offer expanded patio seating.

The current La Chingada location at 31 N. Scott Ave. will become a mariscos and oyster bar dubbed La Cruda.

Daniel Cordova and German Fuentes are bringing more eating options downtown, including La Cruda. The Rio Nuevo Board unanimously approved their request for $450,000 to help remodel three buildings. ""I think you're going to change downtown forever," said the board's chairman, Fletcher McCusker.

At 125 E. Congress St., they will open Antojitos, a raspados shop with an indoor playground to give families with young children a downtown destination.

A pedestrian walks past The Screening Room and a vacant building, which will will be a new raspado shop called Antojitos, in downtown Tucson, Ariz. on Oct. 27th, 2021. Antojitos, a raspado shop with an indoor playground, will be moving into the vacant building, 125 E. Congress St., to the west of The Screening Room.

The duo appeared before the Rio Nuevo Board on Tuesday to ask for $450,000 in financial assistance to remodel the buildings, which are within the Rio Nuevo boundaries and benefit the district with sales taxes. They have already invested about $3 million in the downtown venture.

The board unanimously approved the request.

"This is a huge investment in our downtown," said Fletcher McCusker, the board's chairman. "I think you're going to change downtown forever."

The projects are expected to be completed later this year or early next year. 

Despite the pandemic, the owners opened their La Chingada restaurant downtown in December 2020 and have had wait times of over an hour to get a table.

Jazmin Vejar, right, talks with her husband, Benjamin Vejar, after finishing their meal at La Chingada, 31 N. Scott Ave., which will become a mariscos and oyster bar called La Cruda. La Chingada will move to the former site of Cafe Poca Cosa at 110 E. Pennington St.

"It's a great atmosphere they've created," McCusker said of the eatery with Sonora-style offerings.

The new La Chingada will also have a small convenience store with "Mexican munchies" Cordova said.

Contact reporter Gabriela Rico at grico@tucson.com

