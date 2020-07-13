Tucson's monsoon season: 2020 edition

7 Day Forecast
Since 2008 the National Weather Service has identified Tucson's official monsoon season as starting June 15 and ending Sept. 30. The storms bring much needed moisture to the desert, but often come with lightning, high winds, flash flooding, hail and driving conditions that can be dangerous. And they leave behind lots of broken trees.
Monday, July 13
• This Is Tucson can help you quickly become a monsoon pro. Check out their quick monsoon guide: 10 facts about Arizona's 2020 monsoon season.
• A massive sandstorm swept across the Wilcox area Saturday. The Cochise County Sheriff's Department shared these two photos. Sheriff's Department tips for drivers caught in a sandstorm: Pull off the right side of the road, as far as safely possible; Turn off your lights; Put the vehicle in "park" and leave your foot off the brakes; Be patient and wait out the dust storm before getting back on the road.
Sunday, July 12
• Tucson's Bighorn Fire: Area's first monsoon storm helps 'put a damper' on long-burning fire.
• A monsoon storm causes power outages across Tucson.
Saturday, July 11
• As monsoons loom, feds 'roll the dice' on building border wall across the San Pedro River.
• Tucson's Monsoon 2020: A collection of storm-related photos.
