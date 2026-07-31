Extreme Heat Warning: Dangerously High Temperatures Through Monday Evening
What’s Happening:
An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect until 8 PM MST Monday. Expect dangerously hot conditions with temperatures ranging from 101 to 113 degrees.
Affected Areas:
- Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet
- South Central and Southeast Pinal County
- Tohono O'odham Nation
- Tucson Metro Area
- Upper Gila River Valley
- Upper San Pedro River Valley
- Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley
- Western Pima County
What to Expect:
- Daytime temperatures between 101 and 113 degrees.
- Warm overnight lows of 84 to 90 degrees, especially in the Western Deserts.
People are also reading…
Impacts:
- Significant increase in heat-related illnesses.
- Lethal temperatures inside vehicles within minutes.
Safety Tips:
- Never leave children or pets in unattended vehicles.
- Schedule outdoor activities for early morning or evening.
- Take frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.
- Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and stay hydrated.
- Recognize signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke; call 911 in emergencies.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.