Prefer us on Google Learn More

ANKARA — NATO leaders unveiled arms deals worth tens of billions of dollars in Turkey on Tuesday, driving home the message that they are heeding U.S. calls to spend more to defend Europe even as President Donald Trump said he felt let down.

Leaders were convening for a summit in the capital Ankara, hoping to project unity after another bruising year, in which the Iran war once again exposed cracks in the alliance that has underpinned Western security since the end of World War Two.

In a meeting with President Tayyip Erdogan, Trump said he might have boycotted the NATO summit altogether had it not been for his warm relations with the Turkish leader, and did not rule out further troop withdrawals from Europe.

"Well, we're going to see. I was very disappointed with NATO," he said, singling out Britain, France, Germany and Italy for not doing enough to support the U.S. war on Iran.

Trump added that "we weren't treated well" by the allies, even as he reiterated that he did not want or need their help.

"Before I asked, they said they wouldn't be there, and we've invested trillions of dollars in NATO," Trump said.

Trump said he had spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy before the summit about ending the war that started in February 2022 when Russia invaded its neighbor.

"I think they both want to make a deal. It's too bad it took so long ... Something's going to come out," he said.