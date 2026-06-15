The survey data, released June 1, draws from interviews of 4,375 adults in January.

The Great Wealth Transfer is a projected exchange of $124 trillion, primarily from older to younger generations, by 2048.

Aging parents have a lot of wealth to pass down.

Boomers, born between 1946 and 1964, hold 51% of American wealth: a mountain of real estate, stocks, pension benefits, private businesses and other assets, collectively valued at $90 trillion in late 2025.

"Parents are in a pretty good position. They want to help," said Ryan Nelson, president of emerging affluent wealth management at U.S. Bancorp Advisors. "They want their kids to maintain a higher quality of life."

But the money may arrive slowly, and some of it won’t arrive at all. Not only are Americans living longer: They are also spending more on assisted living, nursing homes and other forms of long-term care.

"Longevity is a great thing, but it also puts more stress on the amount of money that we need in order to retire," said Douglas Benson Jr., founder and private wealth adviser with Northwestern Mutual’s Benson Wealth Management.

Financial independence came easier to earlier generations

Most Americans feel that achieving financial independence is harder now than for previous generations, the Northwestern Mutual study found. Roughly 20% of adults surveyed said they do not expect to ever achieve independence.

One reason is rising home prices. Young adults today have more mortgage debt than prior generations, even after adjusting for inflation.