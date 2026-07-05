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WASHINGTON — Stopping drug trafficking has been a key priority for President Donald Trump.

But his policies — redirecting the focus from routine counter-narcotics operations to shows of military force — have made that goal harder to achieve, according to veterans of the U.S. war on drugs and other experts on drug smuggling.

If anything, the experts say, strikes that put barely a dent in the flow of narcotics have been a gift to the cartels by impeding international cooperation to combat drug trafficking. And as they always do in the perennial game of whack-a-mole, cartels adapted to disruptions in the supply chain.

Since September, the U.S. military has conducted 66 strikes in the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific Ocean against vessels officials say were transporting narcotics, killing 215 people.

But drug trafficking networks are far more complex than a few dozen boats.

Cocaine prices have stayed roughly the same since the first strike, at $60 to $100 per gram, according to addiction scientists. Fentanyl prices are also stable. Nor do police and federal authorities report shortages on the street.

All of which indicates that supply and demand remain in equilibrium.

It’s impossible to know the quantity of drugs smuggled into the U.S., though both proponents and critics of the boat strikes cite Customs and Border Protection drug seizures as a good proxy.

That data shows fentanyl interdiction on track to drop 6.3% in the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, and cocaine interdiction on pace to drop by 5.4%.