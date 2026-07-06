Like many households across the country, Petrash is grappling with soaring electricity prices — his costs have shot up more than 30% since 2020, and now, another 14% rate hike by Tucson Electric Power is on the horizon.

Tired of ballooning bills, Petrash decided to wean off the grid to meet his power needs. Every month, Petrash will pay around $350 per month for the bank loan for his energy system. He was already paying up to $400 per month to his utility during the summers anyway.

He looks forward to the day he no longer gives Tucson Electric Power a dime above the $25 monthly flat fee.

“I’m not going to play that silly game with TEP,” he said. “I like the idea of not being dependent on TEP or anybody else.”

A co-op brings rooftop solar to rural corners

Co-ops have helped solar energy make inroads into rural strongholds too unprofitable for local installers to set up shop there. These remote communities often lie in counties hostile to utility-scale solar, which in some cases have instituted a regional ban. Mounting panels at home remains one of the few avenues for residents looking to tap into renewables.

One case in southeastern corner of Arizona is an example of what co-ops can do.

There are many perks to living at the doorstep of Cave Creek Canyon — “this little heavenly piece of southern Arizona,” as Portal resident Paul Hirt calls it — save one major inconvenience: Electricity goes out all the time. Residents are served by a customer-owned rural electric co-op with little cash to spare for hardening its aging transmission lines.