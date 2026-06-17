“I don’t think it’s right. Soccer should not be mixed with religion, much less use the Baby Jesus to represent a team; we must be respectful,” Carrillo Pérez said.

The Church’s stance on the ‘soccer Baby Jesus’

Father José de Jesús Aguilar, from Cosme Church in Mexico City, explained that about 30 years ago an image of the Baby Jesus was dressed by a priest in a World Cup jersey, which drew criticism because many people interpreted it as an official position of the Church.

“We must recognize that religious images should always be treated with respect and care, and not confused with simple dolls that can be played with or dressed in any way,” Father Aguilar said.

The priest noted that popular religiosity is often practiced in private homes and cannot always be controlled by the Church, but he emphasized that the institution does have a responsibility to guide believers on what it considers appropriate.

“Imagine if we put a soccer jersey on the Sacred Heart or on a crucifix, which represents Jesus as an adult — people would surely be very upset. So why can we do it with a baby, when it is still Jesus?” Father Aguilar said.

According to Father Aguilar, that first image dressed in a World Cup jersey drew attention for its novelty and opened an opportunity for those who make clothing for the Niño Dios, especially during the Candlemas season. Since then, some vendors have begun replicating these soccer-themed outfits, although mainly for use in homes rather than in churches.

The image in Mexico City’s Cathedral sparks debate